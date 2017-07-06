Amnesty concerned over Bahrain treatment of activist

Manama

Amnesty International has expressed concern about the Bahraini regime’s maltreatment of a female activist who has been critical of Manama’s crackdown on dissent.

On Tuesday, Arabic-language news website Bahrain Mirror cited the director of campaigns at Amnesty’s regional office in Beirut, Samah Hadid, as expressing alarm at the abuse committed by the regime against human rights campaigner Ebtesam al-Sa’eq.

Hadid said the activist had once been arrested back in May and subjected to torture and sexual abuse by security forces.

The only “crime” committed by al-Sae’eq, Amnesty said, was protesting the government’s crackdown on oppositionists. The body also voiced concern about her health and urged her immediate and unconditional release.

The website added that regime forces had raided her house on Monday, arresting her again and transferring her to an unknown location.

Ireland-based rights body Front Line Defenders has confirmed reports of physical abuse committed against al-Sa’eq following the previous arrest. The organization has cited the activist as saying that the forces had once reviled her and threatened her with rape if she continued her human rights activism.

Bahrain has been cracking down hard on political dissent since 2011, killing dozens of anti-regime protesters.

The Amnesty has, time and again, issued statements condemning Manama for leading an inhumane campaign of suppression against demonstrators and activists. It has also released many reports revealing the regime’s heavy-handed treatment of various campaigners.—Agencies