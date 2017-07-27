Ammad, Noor Zaman take flying start

National Junior Squash Championship

Peshawar

Top seed Muhammad Ammad along with second seed Fahad Sharif and third seed Muhammad Hamza in the Under-13 and third seed Noor Zaman in Under-15 categories got a flying start in the National Junior Age Group Squash Championship, which got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship by hitting a short alongside former World Championship Qamar Zaman. Officer Command Sqr Ldr. Saif-ur-Rehman, Director Development Naimat Ullah, former Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, officials of the PAF Sports Control Committee, players and spectators were also present on this occasion.

A total of 80 players are taking part in Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 while two events Boys Under-11 and Girls Under-15 are part of the Championship wherein players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking part.

Speaking on this occasion, Junaid Khan lauded KP Squash Association for their commitment toward promotion of squash in the province and holding more than 22 tournaments both for male and female on regular basis annually.

He said govt is focusing on the construction of more and more squash courts in all districts across the province and presently work is continued. He said work is in progress on the construction of six-squash courts alongside a modern-day gymnasium and players hostel inside Peshawar Sports Complex.

Construction of squash courts at Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Dir Lower and Dir Upper with rehabilitation of the same in Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad continued and soon it would be available for the playing purposes.

He said a modern squash court completed in Hayatabad Squash Complex while soon a four-glass all international stand squash complex would be completed by December this year in University of Peshawar along with two practicing courts.

He also announced Rs. 0.1 million for the organizing committee. In his speech, Qamar Zaman thanked DG for extending all out support to the association both financially and morally. He said with the construction of squash courts in every districts would certainly help budding youngsters to come up at national and international levels.

In the Under-13 category, top seed Muhammad Ahmad of PAF recorded victory against Hussain Ali of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-6.—APP