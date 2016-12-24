Amla has chance to banish bad memories

Sri Lanka in South Africa 2016-17

Durban

Remember the time Sri Lanka beat South Africa in a Test at home ? Of the current home squad only Hashim Amla really does. Amla is the only surviving member from the XI who were defeated in Durban five years ago, a time when his reputation was already established. But he is also the only South African batsmen who did not score a half-century on their most recent assignment in Australia. How times have changed.

For Sri Lanka too. They have only brought three of the victors from that series. One of them, Angelo Mathews, is now the captain; another Dinesh Chandimal, who debuted at Kingsmead with twin fifties, has added 30 Test caps to his name and averages almost 45. The third, Rangana Herath, is their constant.

Like their hosts, Sri Lanka have gone through a transition and are still trying to find solid ground as they move on from the retirements of some of their greats. A tour of South Africa – where that Durban Test provided their only win in 10 attempts – may not be the best place to find it. Conversely, for South Africa, it is exactly the series to stabilise.

To call South Africa an evolving team has become as hackneyed as calling Pakistan mercurial or West Indies in decline. Every team has stalwarts; every team goes through change. Perhaps not every team lingers on it for as long as South Africa have done.

Their high-profile retirements, Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith, came three summers ago but it barely seems that long. The uncertainty in the leadership role may have had an unsettling effect, but now that they have settled on a leader in Faf du Plessis, South Africa can properly confront the present – a present that has forced them to contemplate life without another set of superstars.

With AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel all injured, South Africa have seen the future. They will see it again in this series, starting at St George’s Park – the ground that connects them more to their past than any other – on Monday. The home of the first Test played in South Africa is also the place where de Villiers and Steyn debuted 12 years ago. The last time it hosted a Test, de Villiers and Steyn were celebrating a decade as international cricketers. This time, they won’t be here at all.

Instead, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma, who also made their first Test appearances in Port Elizabeth, make up the middle-order and Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Abbott, neither of whom have played a Test at St George’s, lead the attack. The quartet are proof of how much South Africa have progressed. Although de Kock and Bavuma are still considered junior members of the side, they are the second and third leading run-scorers for South Africa in Test cricket this year while Rabada leads their wicket-tally.

The future has taken the focus off the familiar faces but that’s not to say it will stay that way.—AP