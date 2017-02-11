Amir Liaquat’s show to remain off air as SHC withdraws stay order

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The controversial Aisay Nahi Chaley Ga show hosted by anchor Dr Amir Liaquat on the BOL TV channel stands banned once again, as the Sindh High Court (SHC) withdrew its stay order granted on Friday.

Headed by SHC chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah, the two-judge bench recalled the temporary stay order it had granted on Wednesday on an appeal filed by Labbaik (Pvt) Limited that owns BOL TV channel.

The withdrawal order came on an application filed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), which had also approached the high court. The court also issued notices to the management of the Labbaik (Pvt) Limited and the deputy attorney general to file their comments by February 22, when the next hearing is scheduled.