Amir Khan supports PSL final in Lahore

Dubai

Pakistani origin British boxer, Amir Khan has condemned brutal terrorist attacks that took place in Pakistan and supported the idea of holding Pakistan Super League’s final in Lahore.

“I would like to condemn the terrorist attacks in Pakistan, especially Lahore as it is one of my favourite places and I always there visit whenever I am in the country, Amir said in a video message.

He further said in the video that it is a shame to see innocent people die like this, he urged his fans to pray for the departed souls and pray that no such incidents take place in future. He stated that if Lahore hosts PSL final, it would be a positive step for Pakistan.

“I also believe that PSL should have their final in Lahore because this is great for Pakistan and I really think that it will help Pakistan to move forward,” he added.—Agencies