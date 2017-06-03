Amir Ishaque qualifies for PhD degree

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Amir Ishaque, currently working as Lecturer at National University of Modern Languages, Peshawar Campus, has successfully defended his PhD thesis at the public defense held in Riphah International University, Islamabad, and qualified for the award of doctorate degree.

He did his research on ‘Impact of Internal Marketing on

Employees‘ In-role and Extra-role Behavior in Services Sector of Pakistan: Mediating Role of Employee Satisfaction and Moderating Role of Personality’ under the supervision of Prof. Dr Khurram Shahzad. Associate Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences and Assistant Dean of Research, ORIC/ RARE, Riphah International University, Islamabad.

With successful PhD defense, Mr. Amir Ishaque earned the honor of being first PhD graduate of Faculty of Management Sciences Riphah International University, Islamabad.