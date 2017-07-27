Amir discard reports regarding retiring from Test cricket

Islamabad

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has discarded all reports regarding retiring from Test cricket saying he has no intensions of quitting any format. It may be mentioned here that a story appeared in section of press which stated Amir was thinking to retire from Test cricket to prolong limited overs career. Amir said he had no idea what the thinking was behind this story. “I am fit, strong and healthy and have no intentions of quitting any format.”

“What I had said was that as a cricketer you have to take care of your body and look after your fitness levels and someone altered that statement and quoted me as saying that I wanted to quit playing Test cricket. It’s totally untrue and as long as I am fit I want to play in all formats,” Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

Speaking about his batting, Amir said he have been putting a lot of time and effort regarding his batting with coach Grant Flower.

“Grant has always maintained that I can become a genuine all- rounder and I think that the signs are there that my batting is improving,” he said.

He said in the final Test against West Indies where Yasir Shah and I shared a good partnership and of course the important partnership with Sarfraz Ahmed against Sri Lanka.

“I know I have to show more dedication to my batting and show more consistency with the bat. The effort and hard work is there and I am confident that the results of this hard work will bear fruit in the future,” he said.—APP