America’s new Afghan strategy, a non-starter

Iqbal Khan

PRESIDENTIAL compulsion of not publically PRESIDENTIAL compulsion of not publically acknowledging that America is now a receding power, presents haunting dilemmas; any US president is doomed if he does it; and is doomed if he doesn’t. A cheap option to keep radiating the impression that America is doing wonderful is to continue issuing yesteryears stale statements on Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran and Mexico, with little bit of rehashing and uplift. Pakistan bashing is another easy way to deflect attention from what Special Inspector General on Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) frequently keeps telling each Administration about American follies and shortfalls in Afghanistan. This approach doesn’t cost much and appeals a common American and satisfies the self-esteem of jumpy Congressmen, egoistic Pentagon crowd and the hapless State Department guys. Its music to American ears that American is losing in Afghanistan due to someone else—Pakistan. Most of the generals that dominate Trump’s policy making circle are those who have nothing to write back home about their stint in Afghanistan, scapegoating Pakistan acts as shield against the personal criticism each one of them could, otherwise, incur. President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric called “New Strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia” had nothing new. The contents had been in circulation here and there, in bits and pieces, soon after Trump took charge of White House. If he was to carry on with what his predecessors had been doing, one wonders what he had been pondering over for the last seven months. Trump mentioned Pakistan’s loses and sacrifices but shied away from thanking Pakistan for logistical support which kept US led ISAF alive in Afghanistan for 16 years. Pakistan has provided the critical support to the International troops stationed in Afghanistan through its ground lines of communication (GLOCs) and air-corridor which helped sustain the US mission in Afghanistan. Americans had no alternative options with regard to logistics facilitation by Pakistan. Northern Distribution Network put in place after a decade long desperate effort was five time costly, cumbersomely circuitous and lacked requisite capacity. So Pakistan stands as single unique contributor towards what little the US/Nato could militarily achieve in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s national response to the American non-sense has been remarkably unanimous. The civil and military leadership has expressed serious reservations over the new US policy on Afghanistan. Consultations at the highest levels concluded that Pakistan will not give-in to any American pressure or demands. Senate took the lead under the stewardship of its dynamic chairman. National Security Council followed the suit. Not a single Pakistani voice favouring the American policy is heard except of Hussain Haqqani, who like a typical suicide bomber is taking credit for drafting this devilish policy. Reactions, to Trump’s speech, pouring in from major regional powers have been interesting. Parliament Times, published from Moscow has reported that “President Donald Trump’s Pakistan statement, has rallied China and Russia to oppose the new US strategy to end conflict in war-torn Afghanistan… Beijing and Moscow came forward to Pakistan’s defence as Trump unveiled the new strategy for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and South Asia”. Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov slammed Trump’s criticism of Pakistan and emphasized that Islamabad is a key regional player to negotiate with. He opined that putting pressure on Pakistan may seriously destabilize the region-wide security situation, resulting in negative consequences for Afghanistan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has also defended Pakistan and lauded Pakistan for its “efforts and great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism”. She also called upon the international community to fully recognize Islamabad’s endeavours against terrorism. Moreover, China’s State Councilor Yang Jiechi told the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on August 23 that “We should attach importance to the important role that Pakistan plays in the Afghanistan issue, respect (Pakistan’s) sovereignty and legitimate security concerns.” Washington says that it had spent billions of dollars on Pakistan; but people of Pakistan are at a loss to understand where these dollars have gone. Apparently, most of the amount was not aid but reimbursement for operations against terrorism while the remaining amount has been doled out to American NGOs, and hence recycled back to the US. Hardly any beneficial effects tickled down for people of Pakistan. For example, America did nothing to enable Pakistan get loans to build Dassu and Bhasha dams that World Bank and Asia Development Bank had stalled on flimsy Indian objections. Also the US has all along been blocking Pakistan’s access to nuclear electricity. In his erratic discourse, the US President warned that “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists”. Pakistan’s NSC has rejected the US allegations and insinuations against Pakistan. And has reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to eradicating terrorism from its soil; Pakistan has taken action against all terrorists without discrimination and has had enormous successes in fighting back the terrorists. In the face of unified stance by Pakistan, the US has taken a cautious step back. State Department’s Spokesperson Helaena White has said US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pakistan is part of “integrated regional approach”…We are not blaming Pakistan. We acknowledge the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war on terror… We have high appreciation for the country’s role [and] know it very well that the people of Pakistan are victims of terrorism like the people of America.” According to White, Trump’s administration wants to work with Pakistan “together for peace and security of Afghanistan which will benefit the entire region”. Helaena said sanctuaries existed on both sides of the border. Pakistan has rightly conveyed to the United States that it will call off its efforts in the Afghan reconciliation process if the Trump administration does not change its new policy of intimidation and coercion towards Islamabad. And that Pakistan will set its strategy for a peaceful Afghanistan in view of its national security policy. In dealing with America, Pakistani leadership has always been in an indecent hurry to kneel down into submission without securing proportionate quid pro quo. At times even Americans had wondered as to how easy it had been to rope in Pakistan over paltry benefits. Hopefully, such an approach would be avoided this time. It is essential to delink Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy from greedily falling over paltry flow of American dollars and obsolete military hardware and peg it around safeguarding core national interests. —The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad. Email:[email protected]

