Americans split on whether they want President Trump impeached

Washington

No matter where Americans fall on the political spectrum, they are likely to have some strong opinions about President Donald Trump.

Three weeks into Trump’s run as president, a poll was published by Public Policy Polling that illustrates the divide in the country: 46 percent of voters are in favour of impeaching Trump, and 46 percent are opposed.

Trump’s overall approval rating varies by the source of the poll. A new national poll from Quinnipiac University has his approval rating at 38 percent, down from 42 percent just after his inauguration.

His post-inauguration approval rating is a record low compared to his recent predecessors: After his inauguration, Barack Obama’s approval rating was at 76 percent, and George W. Bush’s was 57 percent, according to CNN. Ronald Reagan was the closest to Trump, at 51 percent.

The lowest current numbers have Trump at 35 approval (Monmouth) and the highest at 52 percent (Rasmussen Reports). Looking at the statistics by race and gender, Trump’s highest approval rating comes from white men. According to a NBC/SurveyMonkey poll, 58 percent of white men approve of Trump, while just 14 percent of black women approve of him.

Another McClatchy-Marist poll says that 58 percent of Americans are embarrassed by the Trump administration, while 33 percent say his activity in office makes them proud.

Naturally, there’s a sharp contrast in Trump’s approval ratings between Democrats and Republicans.