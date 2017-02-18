Americans cancel celebrations in solidarity for Sehwan killings

Staff Reporter

Karachi

SHOWING great gesture of solidarity with Pakistanis, Ambassador David Hale, and Consul General Grace Shelton cancelled all their celebrations, including music programme, and the grand parade by the Marines at their National Day and President’s Day Karachi Thursday night, confining the function to a simple reception.

A minute’s silence was observed for those martyred at the carnage of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine and an annual show which always left lasting impression on guests because of the Marine Parade, which though on a modest scale for want of space and time, was in many ways reminiscent in grandeur of the weekly change of guards at the Royal Palace of Queen in London, had to be put off.

For quite sometime, the mood, hilarious, and warm since the first 35 to 40 minutes, turned somber, for which the Americans owe a tremendous tribute from all of us.

National anthems were played for Pakistan and United States, brief remarks from the consul general and Ambassador, and cake-cutting was all that remained on the agenda for the evening.

Two of the VIPs, present on the occasion, Governor Ahmad Khan Achakzai of Balochistan, and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, were invited to take seats on the dais, but Grace, merely made announcement about the tragedy befalling Sindh and Pakistan shortly after sunset, inviting the Ambassador to say a few words.

The US envoy is known for his humility, and eloquent speeches, looked visibly moved by the Sehwan incident, and spoke just for a minute or two, sympathizing with his hosts, and praying for the souls of the tragedy victims to rest in peace, and their relations to brave it with courage and fortitude.

He did dwell on Pak-US bilateral ties, speaking of their deep roots, and cooperating in multitude of fields, especially in social sectors of health and education.

He reiterated the determination of his country, the world and Pakistan, being victims since long terrorism to fight out the menace collectively. He said coming August, Pakistan will be celebrating 70th year of independence and he wished all success, peace and progress for the country and its people.

Grace herself is a charming personality, a delightful or magical smiles playing on his face all the time, and her hospitability was remarkable. Among those present were the Consuls general of France, Francoise Dollar’so, of Switzerland Steve Corsevier, Japan, Takoshazi Isomura, Shams of Oman, the deputy high commissioner from UK Belinda Lewis, and her number two Steve Crossman, and from the politicians MQM London and MQM Pakistan as well as Pak Sarzameen Party were represented by former MNA, Kunwar Khalid Yunus, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Dr Sagheer Ahmad, and Raza Haroon, plus MPA, Hafeezuddin, all from Karachi. Former minister Manzoor Panwhar from Jacobabad, and couple of Baloch leaders in the traditional attires, too were noticeable.