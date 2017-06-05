American Concrete Institute signs partnership pact with PEC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

As part of its international initiative to seek opportunities to advance global outreach, ACI announces that an International Partnership Agreement with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was recently completed.

This new agreement formalizes the desire to collaboratively develop and disseminate information on modern concrete technologies and concrete structures.

International Partners work with ACI to increase access to information to engineering community, professionals and experts worldwide.

The Pakistan Engineering Council, located in Islamabad, Pakistan, is a statutory body that regulates the engineering profession to function as a key driving force for achieving rapid and sustainable growth in all national, economic, and social fields.

“Pakistan Engineering Council appreciates the dedicated efforts towards developing professional working relations between the Council and ACI,” stated Engr Inam Ahmad Osmani, Senior Vice Chairman, PEC. “I congratulate both organizations on this landmark achievement.”

“ACI’s international activities are a major force in creating and maintaining a worldwide community of individuals and organizations supplying and accessing knowledge on concrete,” stated Ron Burg, ACI Executive Vice President. “Cooperating closely with its International Partners results in benefits for everyone in the global concrete community.”

ACI looks forward to working with the Pakistan Engineering Council towards a future where everyone has the knowledge needed to use latest concrete technologies effectively to meet the demands of a changing world.