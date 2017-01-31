American artists complete new mural at PACC

Staff reporter

Approximately 150 artists, students, and arts community members gathered at Pakistan American Cultural Center (PACC) on Tuesday for the dedication of a mural designed and painted by American artists.

During their two-week stay in Karachi, the 15-year old American group Words Beats and Life (WBL) led a series of hands-on graffiti and mural art workshops at the Commune Artists’ Colony, Arts Council of Pakistan, Indus Valley School of Arts, and PACC Karachi.

WBL uses “Paint Jams” and trainings to facilitate community dialogue sessions around the power of art – especially public art – to inspire social change.

“The creative energy of these artists, the bonds of friendships established here in Pakistan, and the new works inspired by these artistic collaborations will endure,” Consul General Grace Shelton said at the mural dedication reception.

The U.S. Government awarded a grant to WBL to develop the artistic skills of young Pakistani artists in graffiti, mural and public art. Before arriving in Karachi, WBL completed projects in Islamabad and Lahore.