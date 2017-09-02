American adventurism

With the advent of US President Donald Trump in the White House, the entire power structure stands changed. His adventurism has no bounds or limits. His gathering storm of controversies at the international level is due to his harsh policies. First he pushed the seven major Muslim countries against the wall by issuing executive orders to ban the entry of their nationals into the US, then he entered into alliance with Saudi Arabia and struck 350 billion dollar deal to sell sophisticated weapons.

He stepped up war in the Middle East. It was hoped that he will broker peace deal there. Instead, he added fuel to the fire in the already simmering crisis. With his support and backing, Israel has started expanding illegal settlements and launched fresh offensive against the Palestinians. And now in the veil of new Afghan Policy, he has tried to initiate war of words with Pakistan, and has carved out a political role for India in the Afghan war theatre, which is an open threat to peace and stability in this region. Strategic relations with India would prove to be disastrous for peace and stability of the entire region.

Nonetheless, we must keep our focus on the security and peace in the area. Our defence is invincible and we can depend on our own strength and our valiant armed forces are capable enough to meeting any sort of challenges. We must revisit our foreign and defence strategies vis-à-vis American designs. But at the same time we should not overreact to such overtures. We cannot let Modi take advantage of the new alliance with America.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

