America, speak the truth

Do more. Do more. That is the mantra of the American Government for Pakistan. Recently a Bill was passed by the US Government that stopped all aid to Pakistan. The root of this hatred towards Pakistan is mainly due to the so-called “killing of Osama” in Pakistan in 2011. But in the past 6 years the US Government has not provided a single proof of actually killing Osama Bin Laden.

Since 2011 there has been numerous documentaries, a Hollywood movie and more than three books published, showcasing a story of US troops storming a house in Abbottabad city of Pakistan, where Osama Bin Laden was shot dead and his body taken away in a helicopter to a ship, then his mortal remains were consigned to sea. But there has not been any instance of any video, photo or any other evidence showing who was actually shot and taken away that night.

Also the story in the media, books and movies don’t explain why the US agents, based for months, across the street in a rented house, could not have infiltrated the Osama house to take the so-called Osama alive? There was no need for four helicopters, drones and special DELTA forces. One of the helicopters even crashed and had to be abandoned, causing unnecessary expense for the US Government.

Therefore, I think the Pakistani Government should start a “Do More Speak the Truth” campaign for dealing with the US Government. The US Government should be asked to present their proof that the man that they illegally shot dead in Abbottabad was actually Osama Bin Laden. They should present their proof to an International Panel of Experts selected by Pakistan. Why the people of Pakistan should be labelled in history as the nation that harboured Osama Bin Laden, when clearly the Coalition Army failed to capture Osama Bin Laden in Afghanistan. Who probably died of kidney failure in some safe house of his organization? So let’s Do more and Speak the Truth U.S.A.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

