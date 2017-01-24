Amendments in Companies Bill approved by NA Sub-committee

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The SECP chairman, Zafar Hijazi, addressed a press conference on Tuesday at SECP head office. He talked about the deliberations on the Companies Bill, 2016, in the subcommittee of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization.

He told newsman that many amendments to the companies’ bill were introduced and cleared by the subcommittee. Now the bill along with amendments will be sent to National Assembly to complete the needed legislative process, he said. The breakup of amendments in Companies Bill, 2016 is as follows: New sections introduced 60, Amendments in existing sections 306, No change 150 and Total 516. 45 Comments/letters were received from public / media and they raised concern on 60 sections of the Companies Bill, 2016. Amendments in 41 sections have been made based on feedback which has also been concurred by the sub-committee of Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics & Privatization.

Five meetings of the sub-committee were held on 5th, 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th January, 2017. Following changes have been agreed to the Companies Bill, 2016 pursuant to the deliberations made during the meetings of the sub-committee of Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics & Privatization.

Section 452 – Provision relating to global register of beneficial ownership is being revised so that this section is applicable only to Pakistani Nationals. Further amendment has been made to criminalize failure by any person to provide requisite information to the registrar concerned. Further, such information will be shared with FBR and any other agency, authority or court. It is also proposed to include reporting of any interest other than investment in securities or interest in a foreign company by a company, to the registrar concerned alongwith the annual return of the company.