AMC doctors’ strike takes 3 more lives, 80 deaths in 9 days

Abbottabad

Three more patients have lost their lives during the last 24 hours due to the extended strike by doctors at Ayub Medical Complex here. The three more deaths during last 24 hours have pushed the death toll to 80 during the last nine days.

Ongoing doctors’ strike at Ayub Medical Complex Abbotabad has entered ninth consecutive day against the alleged corruption and illegal recruitment by the administration of the hospital.

The striking doctors have been boycotting work at Out Patient Departments, wards, and also operation theatres. Professors, Associate and Assistant professors are also participating in the doctor’s strike.

The striking doctors are demanding immediate removal of chairman board of governors Javed Pani, secretary board manor (r) Siddiq, hospital director Brig (r) Ajmal, and College Dean Dr Azizun Nisa Abbasi.

The Ayub Medical College is also closed due to doctors strike and its classes and laboratory are locked. The striking doctors say that their protest will continue till the acceptance of their demands.

Though the strike has snuffed the life of 80 patients for lack for treatment since it began nine days ago, no action has been taken by any government functionary.

Meanwhile, the advisor to chief minister Khyber Pakhtwankhwa has warned the striking doctors that if the protest is not ended , strict action will be taken against the strikers.—INP