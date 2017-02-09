WHILST Afghan leadership is persistently spitting venom against Pakistan at the whims of their Indian masters, our government while ignoring the whole negativity is taking forward its mission of showing maximum generosity and goodwill towards people of Afghanistan. In fact this goodwill goes far beyond extending the stay of Afghan refugees as much needed assistance is also being provided to the war-torn country in different sectors to bring visible improvement in the life of Afghan people. And one very important sector is higher education.

HEC organised an event on Tuesday marking the conclusion of first phase of scholarship programme for Afghanistan under which about 3000 Afghan students were enrolled and provided free of cost education at country’s top institutions. Besides, the government also announced another 3000 post-graduate scholarships for Afghan students. Addressing the event, President Mamnoon Hussain while describing the Afghan students as ‘Ambassadors of Fragrance’ expressed confidence that Afghan lot will not only play a vital role in reconstruction of their country but also in improving Pak-Afghan relations – the one which are currently at the lowest ebb due to the smear campaign launched by Afghan leadership. We believe that these Afghan students, who only received love and affection during their stay in Pakistan, can really play the role of building an unbreakable bridge between the two countries and help in removing the current mistrust and misconception that existed across the border. At the same time, we expect our government to continue extending every kind of assistance to Kabul in building its higher education infrastructure that in fact is vital for Afghan people to stand on their own feet. Simultaneously, we should continue to send back more and more ambassadors of fragrance to Afghanistan as this will one day force Afghan leaders to come out of the lap of Indians and engage constructively with Pakistan for mutual prosperity and well-being.

