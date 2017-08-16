Ambassadors and heads of IOs acknowledge their meritorious services during stay in Pakistan

Warm farewell given to outgoing Ambassadors

Naveed Ahmad Khan

All Ambassadors and Heads of International Organizations in Islamabad, while acknowledging the meritorious services of outgoing ambassadors, hosted a farewell reception in which newly appointed envoys of different countries also attended. The outgoing Ambassadors are Ambassador of United Arab Emirates, Essa Abdulla Al Basha Al Noaimi, Ambassador of French Republic, Mrs. Martine Dorance, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mrs. Jeannette Seppen and Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Mark George.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakhitbek Shabarbayev, is out of the country. In Shabarbayev’ absence, Atadjan N. Movlamov Ambassador of Turkmenistan was host of the event. Ambassador Atadjan N. Movlamov said: “today we joined together to say goodbye to our friends”.

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates, Essa Abdulla Al Basha Al Noaimi arrived in Islamabad on 27th September 2011 to take up his appointment. Addressing on the occasion, he said his six years stay in Pakistan was wonderful. He said that it is very hard for him to say goodbye to the people of Pakistan who had shown great hospitality and generosity to him.

The Ambassador of French Republic, Mrs. Martine Dorance appointed as Ambassador of France to Pakistan in 2014. She did a great job for developing bilateral relations with Pakistan. She thanked to the people of Pakistan and advice her colleagues to visit Northern Areas of Pakistan to see their beauty.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mrs. Jeannette Seppen was one of the best diplomats of her country, with good educational and professional experience working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. In 2015, she was appointed as Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan. She has made a great contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation between the Netherlands and Pakistan. While concluding her speech, she said Pakistan is a wonderful country.

The Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Mark George, appointed as Deputy Ambassador Switzerland to Pakistan and then in 2014 promoted as Ambassador. During his stay in Pakistan, he made a huge contribution to the development of the Swiss-Pakistan cooperation.

At the conclusion of the event, Atadjan N. Movlamov Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented gifts to the outgoing ambassadors.

On the occasion, the newly appointed Ambassadors to Pakistan were also introduced. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed A. Al-Kalkiy, Ambassador of the Union of Myanmar Win Myint and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany MartinKbbler were welcomed and wished good luck