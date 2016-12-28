Ambassador of Netherlands visits PBM Thalassaemia Centre

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of the Embassy of the Netherlands, to Pakistan, Jeannette Seppen on Wednesday lauded the services of Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) for ensuring international level medical treatment to deserving patients of thalassemia free of cost. The ambassador alongwith Managing Director PBM Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, here visited different sections of the thalassemia center and inquired after health of the patients.

Barrister Abid Waheed, apprised the guests with the services of PBM to safeguard socio-economic rights of most vulnerable groups of the society. The delegate of Netherlands and staff members were informed that so far more than 200 deserving patients of thalassemia across the country have been facilitated/treated in the center.