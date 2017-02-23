Ambassador of Nepal meets Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and they discussed mattes of mutual interest and expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Nepalese ambassador expressed her grief over the loss of lives in recent incidents of terrorism. Talking to the ambassador, Shehbaz Sharif said that sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism are matchless and these sacrifices reflect determination of Pakistan eliminate this menace.

He said in the country established by Qauid-e-Azam there is no room for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism. He said terrorism and extremism are the problems being faced by the whole world.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Nepal enjoy friendly ties and cooperation between both countries in the economic, trade and other sectors should be enhanced.

The Nepalese ambassador said her country wanted to further enhance social and economic cooperation with Pakistan.