Ambassador highlights relations with Pakistan

Argentine celebrates the National Day

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich and Mrs. Ana Helena Walberg hosted a reception in Islamabad to celebrate the national day of Argentine. A large number of guests including ambassadors other diplomats and prominent people from various segments of society attended the function. The function was full of festivities. The ambassador and his spouse joined the group who merrily danced on the occasion.

Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was the chief guest at the ceremony who joined the hosts in cutting the ceremonial cake.

Addressing the ceremony the ambassador of Argentine reviewed history of relations of his country with Pakistan saying that the bilateral relations have been very cordial and cooperative. The two countries are cooperating with each other in several fields including medicine and agriculture. There is vast scope of further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He made a special reference of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with President Macri of Argentine at the recent OBOR conference in Beijing. The two leaders discussed possibilities of expanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentine.

Argentina is the world’s eighth largest country, Argentina occupies an area more extensive than Mexico and the U.S. state of Texas combined. It encompasses immense plains, deserts, tundra, and forests, as well as tall mountains, rivers, and thousands of miles of ocean shoreline. Argentina also claims a portion of Antarctica, as well as several islands in the South Atlantic, including the British-ruled Falkland Islands, called by Argentina as Islas Malvinas.

has long played an important role in the continent’s history. Following three centuries of Spanish colonization, Argentina declared independence in 1816, and Argentine nationalists were instrumental in revolutionary movements elsewhere, a fact that prompted 20th-century writer Jorge Luis Borges to observe, “South America’s independence was, to a great extent, an Argentine enterprise.” Torn by strife and occasional war between political factions demanding either central authority (based in Buenos Aires) or provincial autonomy, Argentina tended toward periods of caudillo, or strongman, leadership, most famously under the presidency of Juan Perón. The 1970s ushered in a period of military dictatorship and repression during which thousands of presumed dissidents were “disappeared,” or murdered; this ended in the disastrous Falklands Islands War of 1982, when Argentina invaded the South Atlantic islands it claimed as its own and was defeated by British forces in a short but bloody campaign. Defeat led to the fall of the military regime and the reestablishment of democratic rule, which has since endured despite various economic crises.