Amazon.com’s little advertising business growing fast

London

During the annual Cannes Lions advertising conference on the French Riviera, the five-star Carlton Hotel becomes a deal-making hub, where in recent years the likes of Google and Facebook have joined industry heavyweights such as WPP and Interpublic Group as online advertising booms. This year, a third tech giant moved onto the must-meet list: Amazon.com.

The online retailer booked a seventh-floor suite to promote its nascent ad business. Though the site is the web’s largest online retailer, it lags far behind Google, Facebook, and even Microsoft in ad revenue. While Amazon is in some respects just one big advertisement for all the goods it sells, it has done little to carve out ad space on its pages. That’s changing as the company has better understood the value of the insights it has into what consumers buy. “They’re sitting on a goldmine of valuable data,” says Jason Heller, head of digital marketing operations at consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Until recently, Amazon focused on highlighted search results and banner ads. But the company is now emphasising a slew of options such as coupons, embedded buttons that add items to wish lists, offers of standing monthly orders, space on its shipping boxes, and a network that delivers ads to other websites. Some of those services are even available to brands that don’t sell on Amazon.

Amazon doesn’t break out ad sales, but researcher Emarketer estimates they will jump by a third to $1.5bn this year and reach $2.4bn by 2019. Google, by contrast, generated more than $79bn in ad revenue in 2016 and Facebook reported $27bn. Amazon declined to comment for this story, but on an April 27 conference call, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said “we’re happy with the growth” in advertising.

Because customers make purchases directly on its website, Amazon knows not only what they’re searching for, but what they’ve actually bought – giving it a deeper understanding of purchasing habits and a better chance to anticipate what people might buy next. That advantage could be strengthened by the company’s surprise acquisition of Whole Foods, which will give Amazon greater insight into the $800bn a year Americans spend on groceries – a market that includes major household brands with big ad budgets. “They’re going to be a force,” says Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP, who met with Amazon at Cannes.