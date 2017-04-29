Amanullah Khan’s 1st death anniversary

Views from Srinagar

Sardar Qaiser Khan

ONE first death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front’s (JKLF) founder

Amanullah Khan, Kashmir is going through one of the most turbulent times in its recent political history.

The foundations of Kashmir’s political structure are shaking, primarily because of the immense pressure from agitating youth that asks for quick solutions which are beyond Hurriyat’s and mainstream’s capacity.

With the scale of protests widening to schools, colleges, universities and people observing shutdowns on their own without waiting for the usual call, it is only a matter of time before new leadership emerges in Kashmir.

New Delhi’s stringent and short sighted policy of chastising the resistance leadership is adding fuel to the fire, giving space to who espouse an ideology that is non-negotiable from the outset and is absolutist in nature.

With an alarming threat of radicalization looming over Jammu and Kashmir, the relevance of Amanullah Khan’s ideology of an Independent Kashmir is ever so pertinent today as it may be the only plausible demand and political position that holds sway with concerned and sympathetic quarters in the international community.

I remember the long discussions that I had with him towards last years of his life where he hardly talked about the sentiment and appeal attached to his ideology, he was always more focused on the plausibility and better positioning of our self-determination movement.

His words still echo in my mind that no one can predict the outcome of an anarchic situation that is developing in Kashmir Valley but your demand must always be one that is genuinely political and in alignment with rules and values of existing sociopolitical paradigm.

Amanullah Khan to me is still an explored figure as his narrative has never found a true context of representation. He was lot more than a narrow nationalist striving for geographical reunion of the erstwhile State of Jammu Kashmir; instead he had a very flexible approach towards local narratives in different regions of the state and also in India and Pakistan.

He actually strived for a political identity for the stateless Kashmiri nation that can only be achieved through establishment of an independent Kashmir.

He was of the view that genuine and representative democracies in India and Pakistan can yield that necessary space for Kashmiris to co-exist with competing Indian and Pakistani nationalisms with their own identity preserved.

He was not a confrontational political figure intransigent towards genuine interests of India and Pakistan in Kashmir, I remember him explaining this tricky aspect of political strategy to his comrades where he maintained that it is only India and Pakistan that can protect the sanctity and freedom of a buffer state in between and a head on collision with both powers at the same time will be a zero sum game for Kashmiris.

Identity is an evolutionary political construct that is always in flux, it needs an open environment to establish and assert itself but hats off to Amanullah khan that despite being in a constrained environment.

He came up with an idea of one political identity for the subjects of J&K and got tremendous response from the people.

The fact that people of Pakistan Administered Kashmir largely associate themselves with Kashmiri identity despite being from different race and ethnicity is primarily because of Amanullah Khan’s efforts.

He gave a secular and progressive outlook to the nationalist discourse in Pakistan administered Kashmir but adopted a different line of action for Jammu Kashmir where Islam became central to the JKLF’s nationalist appeal.

Many of his opponents exploit on this contradiction and he will be criticized for such peculiar positioning in the years to come but what he did was politically correct and for a short time, even the establishment in Islamabad got convinced by his idea and approach towards struggle.

I remember the last meeting with Amanullah Khan few months before his demise, a friend from Srinagar had come and we visited his office where he shared some interesting insights on the future course of movement in Kashmir.

He was of the opinion that the new generation of Kashmiris is rebellious from the outset and they have a very strong sense of belonging to their territory, resources and identity.

A slightest provocation from either side will lay open this brewing volcano which will decimate the powers. Today, when I see young girls and boys of Kashmir Valley, barely out of their teens defending every inch of their social and political space by stone pelting or any other means at their disposal, I notice that spring has finally dawned on Amanullah Khan’s rebel republic at full bloom and in the words of great Pablo Neruda: “You can cut all the flowers but you can’t keep spring from coming.” [sqkhan47@gmail.com]

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir