Aman ki Asha or Desh ki Bhasha?

Marium Salam

Karachi

Speaking of liberalism, one will always find India standing in the front row with her buddies. But when it comes to others’ religious beliefs, the liberalism fades away but for the time being only. The series of tweets posted by Sonu Nigham criticizing ‘Azaan’ went viral over the social media, endangering the so-called liberalism. His view of forced religiousness didn’t face opposition of many Muslims only, but had the same response from Hindu community and many of his companions. His insensitivity towards religious beliefs raised many questions.

Along with the Muslims stands the non-Muslim community questioning about the bhajans and late night concerts that are being held from time to time. ‘Don’t such events bother believers of other faiths?” ask people condemning Sonu’s tweets. At this point we all stand together demanding respect and freedom to practise religion which is our right as we are the believers of democracy.