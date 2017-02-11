‘Aman-17’ naval exercise starts

Pakistan to display naval strength; 37 countries participating

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Multinational naval exercise, Aman 17 began with a flag hoisting ceremony at the PNS Dockyard on Friday, Commander of the Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini was the chief guest on the occasion.

Organised by Pakistan Navy since 2007, Aman 17 is the 5th edition of this series of multinational exercises. Naval platforms of nine participating countries arrived on Thursday.

The vice admiral, speaking at the ceremony, said that the exercise would help work against human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and terrorism in the region.

The Pakistan Navy has played a vital role for ensuring safe passage of cargo ships in the region, he added.

Nine of the visitors — Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan and Russia — are participating with naval assets.

Over 36 countries are participating in the five-day exercise, which will help in enhancing interoperability with regional and extra regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions.

It will also project a positive image of Pakistan as a country contributing towards regional peace and stability, said a press release.

For the five days of the exercise, a temporary market has been set up by the port from where traditional handcrafts of Pakistan are on sale. This market has furniture, jewellery and handicrafts, for the exercise participants to shop from.

Upon arrival the visiting ships were given a warm welcome by senior Pakistan Navy officials while catchy tunes of national songs were played by PN Band.

Officials of the consulates of the respective countries were also present in the reception.

During this exercise participating units will rehearse various naval operations to enhance interoperability.

Aim of this multinational ships exercise is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain.