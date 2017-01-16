Alumni Association seeks Interior Minister’s help for evacuation of QAU land

Staff Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association has sought help of Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Federal Minister of Interior for the recovery of the University’s land from land mafia.

In a letter, the Association apprised about latest situation over issue of land grabbing illegal encroachment over land of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. The letter says that luckily by the efforts of university administration and the alumni association, in creating awareness in the public and indulgence of the Interior Minister in the matter directing the local administration to get it vacated has moved the issue in the right direction.

The alumni highly appreciate personal interest of the Interior Minister in helping the university to reclaim its very valuable assets rightfully owned by it. The current situation is that the CDA officials have started demarcation of land on Bhara Kau side while we are glad that exercise has started. We are also apprehensive that some elements in local administration are seeming siding with powerful encroachers which may not take the exercise to its logical end.

The alumni association requested the Interior Minister to direct the high ups in the local administration to get the exercise of demarcation concluded at its earliest.

As the next step the local administration including CDA may kindly be directed to get the matter of illegal occupation and encroachment resolved by getting vacant and peaceful possession of the land to the university which is a public institution of national eminence.

The letter has been jointly written by Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Muhammad Murtaza Noor and Chairman Legal Committee Joint Action Committee, Aziz ul Haq Nishtar.