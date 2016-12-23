Alternative routes announced in view of Zardari airport reception

Staff Reporter

Expecting a huge crowd to receive PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on his return home on Friday, the city traffic police has issued traffic advisory for commuters plying the roads.

According to the traffic advisory, Zardari will use the airport’s Terminal-1 where the PPP leaders and workers in a large number will receive him. The party leaders, the parliamentarians and workers will attend a large public rally at the airport. Sindh PPP says people in large number are expected to arrive at the airport in rallies to attend the public gathering at the airport.

To set out for the airport, residents of Clifton and Defence are advised to use Hino Chowrangi and Korangi Indistrial Area Road, from Murtaza Chowrangi via link road, from Malir City Thana to Malir Halt, Model Colony Road to Airport Road.

Commuters who want to go to the airport from Liaquatabad Gulshan Area are advised to use University Road, Safoora, from Malir Cantt to Check post-6 Model Colony Road to the airport.

According to the press release issued by the office of Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police, the commuters have been forewarned to avoid going to the venue of the airport rally and use alternative routes in order to avert any problems.

It should be mentioned here that Zardari will return to Pakistan tomorrow Friday. The PPP-led provincial government has announced to accord him warm welcome at Karachi airport. It is pertinent to note here that he will return to the country after spending about 18 months in Dubai.