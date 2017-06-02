Alternate Dispute Resolution centre inaugurated

Rawalpindi

In order to help resolve disputes amicably among aggrieved parties, District & Session Judge Rawalpindi Sohail Nasir inaugurated Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre here Thursday at Judicial Complex.

Talking to media persons, The District and Session Judge Sohail Nasir said it is the initiative of Chief Justice, Lahore High Court Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to help resolve differences between parties by finding out of box solution through arbitration instead of long legal proceedings.

He was of the view that ADR centre would help settle differences among the opponents in presence of law officers which would help them benefit from this option and from June 1. Such centers have been made functional in all districts of the province. He said this method has proved very encouraging and positive results have been achieved in different countries and keeping in view their success rate and impact on the entire judicial system, this concept has been materialised in Punjab on the directives of the Chief Justice.

Giving further details, Justice Sohail Nasir said all relevant facilities had been provided in ADR centre and concerned law officers and lawyers have been asked to refer such cases in this centre which could be resolved without judicial litigation by bringing both parties to a compromise.

He appreciated the close coordination and cooperation of Lahore High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association and asked the lawyers to materialise this idea and assured that the centre would come upto the expectations of the Chief Justice, Lahore High Court as well as the complainants.

Justice Sohail Nasir asked the media to highlight the importance and services of ADR so that maximum number of complainants contact to the judicial management for seeking speedy justice without lengthy litigation. He further said this initiative would help in decreasing the number of court cases beside providing fair and speedy justice without any expenditure.—APP