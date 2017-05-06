Is it alright to drink water after eating fruits?

Drinking water straight after eating fruits can cause cramps & flatulence as per Ayurveda, you should avoid drinking water before or after meals water can dilute your stomach acids and hinder digestion.

While dealing with the scorching summer heat, water is our best respite and so are fresh, juicy fruits. Both are full of minerals and nutrients and they energize you leaving you feeling refreshed. But the big question that arises here is whether they go hand in hand or simply, should you drink water after eating fruits? While Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija puts an end to a debate regarding the best time to eat fruits and suggests that fruits are great anytime of the day, drinking water after eating fruits remains questionable. Some people believe can drinking water immediately after eating fruits should be strictly avoided but why so?

A common belief is that drinking water straight after consuming fruits can cause stomach cramps and flatulence because fruits contain a considerable amount of sugar (in the form of fructose) and yeast which dilutes the stomach acids and create a favourable environment for the yeast to survive and the production of carbon di oxide which leads to gaseous build-up in the stomach

On the other hand, some health experts agree that you should not drink water after certain fruits like watermelons. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, “It slows down the absorption and digestion process in our stomach leading to an acidic tummy. Some people with a sensitive stomach experience uneasiness when they drink water with the fruit.” The traditional science of Ayurveda agrees that certain combinations can disturb the normal functioning of the gastric fire and upset the balance of doshas in our body. In his book, Ayurvedic Home Remedies, Dr. Vasant Lad advises that all kinds of melons should be eaten alone and not followed by anything even water.

In his book, Living Easy with Ayurveda, Dr. JV Hebbar makes a very interesting point. According to him, you should not drink water before or after eating anything but it is alright to drink it while having your meal. Drinking water before eating anything dilutes your digestive acids and weakens the Agni (digestive strength) because of its cooling properties. Drinking water after eating something is also a wrong habit as it can hinder the absorption of nutrients.

Related