Allotment letters of Havilian Township

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has handed over the allotment letters of 203 residential plots to owners in Havilian Township on Wednesday. The documents were included allotment letters of 145 plots of 5-marlas and 58 plots of 10-marlas.

The documents were offered to plot owners by the Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister Dr. Amjad Ali Khan during a ceremony held at Bandi Attayee Khan (Havilian) District Abbottabad.

The residential scheme is covering 218 kanal land and will complete at the cost of Rs.145 million. Seaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to KP CM on Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan said that the completion of the Havilian Township will provide modern residential facilities to the locals of the area.—APP