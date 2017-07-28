Allotment letters for accommodations to CDA employees to be distributed today

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will distribute offer letters for allotment of government accommodations among 115 CDA Employees on Friday.

The allotment letters will be distributed in a ceremony which will be held at Pak China Friendship Centre. The allotment is being made purely on merit as outcome of a transparent procedure.

Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada said incumbent CDA administration’s initiatives for promotion of merit and transparency in the authority had started to bear fruit.

“We will continue with our efforts to promote merit and transparency in all administrative affairs of the authority.”

The allotment of official accommodation to 115 employees of the CDA is payback of an initiative taken by member administration, for merit based allotment of government houses to employees.

A number of steps were taken to this effect. Merit based seniority list was circulated among all CDA employees.

The list was displayed on CDA Website as well. CDA Board in its meeting approved a comprehensive housing policy. CDA Employees accordingly submitted that applications for allotment of houses.