Alliance in Trumph era

Sidra Khan

Hillary Clinton was expected by all to act as a facilitator of the established world order that was laid down by Frank D. Roosevelt and that has remained dormant in its neoliberal mutated form since Ronald Reagan. The usual mussing to the left while catering to the right. The usual Internationalist approach, the rival in print ally in practice act with the EU and China and a common practice post-Cold War, an abrasive attitude towards Putin and Russia.

Donald Trump is the character that has completely flipped over that board of international realpolitik. In the very beginning of his presidency he has not only distanced himself from NATO commitments but also made other NATO allies the subject of scathing criticism for supposedly not holding up their end of the bargain.

Merkel and Germany who have traditionally been a staple ally of the US was not only denied a public handshake but was in that same meeting criticized for her supposedly negligent policies towards the Syrian immigrants the escalation of terrorism in Europe because of her open door policy. By comparison, his other most noticeable action may have garnered lesser wonderment but still marks a greater shock in the world order, withdrawing from the Paris Accords. The reason for that is that it was a major rallying cry in his campaign trail. It was promise he had assured his voters he was going to keep, something he reiterated when meeting with the US Coalminers’ Association.

In short, Donald Trump has displayed a complete disregard to what has become the “norm” in politics. No longer will the traditional bonds enjoy the same favorability. And no longer will traditional course of actions be followed. And no longer are the foes of yesterday, the foes of today. All this was not a mouth piece he delivered to the media. This has been on display in his diplomatic encounters with leaders from Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia and Poland. The authoritarian governments of Saudi Arabia, China and Poland have traditionally been allies of the US but never in contention of enjoying relations warmer than offered to the EU.

And this is where the Trump presidency promises to distinguish itself the most, it does not want the old templates to be repeated. He has already indicated that the US no longer feels that it needs to act as the world’s policeman, nor does it feel the financial responsibility is appropriate on the US taxpayer. It was the rhetoric of policies that would bring back jobs to the Americans that swayed the public vote in his favor. That and his commitment to mending bridges with Russia, whom he believes has been for some unknown reason been vilified.

With it being apparent that the present US leadership no longer views it necessary to be at the forefront of the world order, a void looms large. A void that must be filled. And who might fulfill it became ostensible at the latest G20 summit where Putin and Merkel were seen regularly in intense discussions. This was not an isolated incident. The EU is not as strong as it was a decade ago, economic fragility, rise in terrorism, and discord within since the Brexit has led to Merkel pursuing softer ties with Russia. That is driven more by need than by goodwill. It is traditional realpolitik at work where countries are viewing mutually beneficial deals for themselves and by extension the region. China has adopted a similar approach, with President Xi Jinping assuring global leaders at the World Economic Forum that someone must always be at the forefront and should the need arise, China would not back down.

Russia, China, Germany and the rest of the EU seem busy in laying the groundworks for a future where the extent of US domination is considerably if not completely diminished and multipolar world would emerge with regional players exerting influence within their own spheres of impact. Even at the recent G20, Trump was visibly the outsider, occasionally socializing with leaders but as his departure on the second day indicated, the US no longer views itself as the irreplaceable spearhead of the free world. While a new alliance is being built globally, the US seems content in focusing on its domestic issues and investing in its own self rather than consolidating its power overseas. As the Foreign Affairs magazine amply put it, “Present at the Destruction”, it could easily have continued “…of the US hegemony on the world”.

– The writer, Lecturer at NUML university, specialises in area of Security and Defence.

