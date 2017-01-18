All stadiums in Punjab to be renovated

Sialkot

Chairman Provincial Steering Committee for Sports Punjab Hanif Abbasi has said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of six months for renovation and upgradation of all stadiums and playgrounds across the province under the supervision of Programme Management Unit (PMU).

He was talking to the media during his visit to Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium Sialkot on Tuesday.

He ordered for early renovation of the stadium and pledged to provide all machinery for keeping the premises clean. He also announced early construction of a football ground in Sialkot for promotion of the game in the region.

Later on, Hanif Abbasi visited the Talaab Sheikh Maula Bakhsh ground and directed the officials concerned to ensure early renovation of the ground.

Local MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram and Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar were also present on the occasion. —APP