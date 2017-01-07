All Sindh Shooting Ball Tournament begins today

Karachi

All Sindh Shooting Ball Tournament will be played from January 7, at Khipro-Sindh expecting participation of leading 24 teams from all over Sindh.

The tournament will be organised with the cooperation of Sindh Shooting Ball Association (SSBA) by the District Shooting Ball Association Khipro, said a spokes person of the SSBA in a statement on Friday.

The final of the tournament will be played on January 8, at 4 pm and prominent sports personalities are expected to attend the concluding ceremony of the event, he said.—APP