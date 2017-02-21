All seven terrorists killed by Rangers identified

Karachi

All seven militants killed by Rangers during operation in Shah Latif Town on Monday have been identified through criminal record.

The terrorists have been recognized as banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s Yasin Ullah and Wahid Alim aka Muchar who were part of war against Pakistan Army in Shawal and also involved in attacks on army soldiers.

Umar Hayat alias Qari took lives of 20 people in attack on Muharram processions in 2010. He was also involved in attacks on Mehran base in 2011 and Jinnah International Airport in 2014.

Suspect Amir Ali Chaudhry was expert in making explosives and anti-drone technology. He was alleged of breaking jail in Karachi and also participated in airport attack.

Ijataba Ahmed Feroz was involved in sectarian murders and terrorism planning whereas Mohammad Shakeel aka Burmi got weaponry training from Miranshah in 2013. Aqib Shah was facilitators of militants. During a 40-minute encounter, one Rangers personnel also sustained wounds. Moreover, eight cases have been registered at Shah Latif Town police station under the provisions of anti-terrorism act on the behalf of Rangers. Meanwhile crackdown against criminal elements under National Action Plan (NAP) continues in Karachi as three accused were killed in encounter with police in the city on Monday night. According to details, three accused were fleeing after looting the residents in Sherpao Colony area of Quaidabad when police was informed about the incident. A police mobile reached the spot and followed the fleeing accused to arrest them. The accused opened fire at the police party who in retaliation also opened fire due to which all the accused were killed.

Police have recovered arms, a motorcycle and stolen goods from the dead accused. Police sources said that the identity of the dead accused is not yet known.—INP

