All resources to be used for Rawalpindi’s uplift: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

All resources would be utilized for the development of the Rawalpindi city and to provide better civic facilities to the residents, Mayor Sardar Naseem said on Monday.

Chairing the first meeting of Rawalpindi Muincipal Corporation here, he said several mega projects, including Metro Bus, cardiology hospital, Shehbaz Sharif Park and sports complex had been completed while the upgradation of existing schools and hospitals was underway.

He said encroachments, which were a big issue for the residents, would be removed from the city. New projects would be started in consultation with elected members to bring a visible change in the present amenities, he added.

He thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan for reposing their trust in him. Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Tariq and Tehsil Municipal Officer Sardar Tashfin were also present in the meeting.