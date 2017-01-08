All provinces to get benefits from CPEC

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a national project and all the provinces would be benefitted equally from it. Talking to PTV, he said the CPEC was beneficial not only for rural areas but urban areas also. The Lahore Orange Line Train project, he said, was also part of the corridor.

The minister said the all the chief ministers were on board and they had a consensus that the CPEC was a mega project which would benefit coming generations. He urged the prime minister to again call an all parties conference (APC) to remove reservations of all the political parties on the CPEC.

He said the western route of CPEC had become be operational from November 2016. Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan and China were enjoying good and cordial relations. China was investing huge amount in Pakistan in the shape of CPEC which was commendable, he added.

He said China had told its businessmen to invest in Pakistan which was a peaceful loving country. Chinese investors had got attractive economy and their investment would help meet the energy shortage. Electricity was like oxygen for economic growth and the government was trying to provide cheap energy to the consumers through CPEC, he added.—APP