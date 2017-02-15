All dev initiatives useless sans water

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said all the development initiatives will prove useless if we have no water to support life.

Population growth, rapid urbanisation, climate change and poor water management is taking toll on water resources and they country may run dry by 2025 if the authorities do not take immediate action, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan which was once declared ‘water happy’ country by the World Bank touched the ‘water stress line’ in 1990 and crossed the ‘water scarcity line’ in 2005.

Despite repeated warnings the successive government have not realised the gravity of the problem which continued to reduce per capita water availability in Pakistan, he added. The business leader said that the issue of water scarcity is yet to be appreciated therefore Pakistan is to face drought-like situation in the near future.