All concerns of provinces about CPEC removed: Ahsan Iqbal

Swabi

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday clarified that no change has been made in CPEC western route and all provinces would benefit from this mega project.

“In addition to setting up of economic zones in KP, Peshawar Circular Railway under CPEC would provide better communication facilities besides employment opportunities to people of KP”, he added.

The Minister said that the government has accorded highest priority to promotion of higher education and has planned to establish sub campuses of universities in every district of the country to provide quality education to students at their doorsteps.

Addressing a students and teachers function after inaugurating new academic blocks at University of Swabi as chief guest, Prof Ahsan Iqbal said all concerns of provinces including of the Chief Minister KP who also attended an important meeting regarding CPEC last month in China were addressed, saying that any person having any reservation about CPEC we are ready to address it.

He said CPEC was a life line project of the country and the upcoming generation will not pardon us if we lost this golden opportunity. The Minister said peaceful protest and demands were real essence of democracy but it should be under constitutional ambit, adding genuine demands of PPP Chairman can be addressed within constitutional framework.

He said the issue of extension in military courts would be addressed with mutual consultation, saying that Military Courts had played key role in curbing menace of terrorism.

The Minister while announcing Rs1 billion grant for University of Swabi said that PMLN government was committed to increase access to higher education and for that purpose sub-campuses and virtual campuses of the universities would be established with assistance of Higher Education Commission (HEC) at district level in next three years so as to enable aspiring students to gain higher education at their doorsteps.

“The Government wants that every student irrespective of their financial status get higher education near their homes and no student leave their education incomplete due to financial constraints,” he said.

“Quality education and access to higher education is the right of every citizen of Pakistan and the Government to fulfill this national obligation has established a network of quality educational institutes to facilitate students”, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the past regimes had restricted bilateral relations with US to defense cooperation like purchase of F-16 and weapons equipments etc but the Nawaz Sharif Government after coming into power had widened scope of the bilateral relationship with US and laid the foundation of multi dimensional Pak-US Knowledge Corridor to bring educational revolution in the country.

“Pak-US Knowledge Corridor is one of the most significant initiatives of PMLN Government in the entire diplomatic history of Pakistan with United States under which as many as 10,000 talented Pakistani scholars would be enrolled in the top US universities in next 10 years under Pakistan Vision 2025 for transforming the country into knowledge economy essential for sustained development,” Prof Ahsan Iqbal remarked.

In 1998, he said that the total PhD in science and technology in coutry were 350 that had now raised to 7500 PhDs whereas 3000 more PhDs were being produced to cater the educational and research needs of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Government had accorded top priority to human resource development and has taken practical measures for increasing higher education budget during last three and half years to bring educational revolution in the country.—APP