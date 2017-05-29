Alitalia strike grounds 200 flights

Rome

A strike at Italian carrier Alitalia, placed in administration earlier this month, grounded 200 flights Sunday, the airline said, adding it managed to reassign some 80 percent of passengers affected.

Alitalia, which has been stacking up losses for years, was placed in administration on May 2 at the demand of shareholders after staff rejected a two billion euro ($2.3 billion) rescue plan involving pay cuts and 1,700 job losses.

Having ruled out nationalisation, the Italian government is looking for a bidder for the company, in which UAE carrier Etihad Airways has a 49 percent stake. Sunday’s strike, which affected domestic and international flights. —AFP