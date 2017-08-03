Alice Wells to discuss wide range of topics with Janjua

Akhtar Jamal

Islamabad

Ms. Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, is due to arrive in Islamabad and expected to meet senior political and miltiary officials. In the absence of a foreign minister in Pakistan, Ambassador Wells will call on Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua to discuss wide range of topics ranging from bilateral ties to India-Pakistan tension and situation in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Wells is an old hand on Pakistan, speaks Urdu language and has many friends in Pakistan. Back in 1998-2000, Ambassador Wells served as a deputy political counsellor at the U.S. embassy in Pakistan.

Ambassador is among the few top diplomats who are considered language experts. She speaks Urdu, Hindi, Arabic and Russian fluently.

Following her tenure in Pakistan, Ms. Wells served at the U.S. Embassy in India during 2001-2002 in a similar position. Later she was assigned as senior desk officer for Egypt affairs in 2002.

Ambassador Wells later became a director of Maghreb affairs and acting director of Egypt and North African affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in the U.S. State Department where she worked until 2005.

Alice Wells was later in 2006-early 2009 posted as minister counselor for political affairs in the U.S. embassy in Moscow. Ms. Wells also served in Tajikistan as a senior diplomat and had an opportunity to note the fast developments in Central Asian region including Afghanistan.

After her return from Moscow, Wells returned in mid-2009 to work on several high-profile positions and by 2011, she became an executive assistant to the then Under Secretary for Political Affairs William J. Burns.

Wells served as a political officer and a political-military officer at the US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and later as politico-economic officer at the US embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Later Wells was named as the executive assistant to the then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton where she worked in 2012. Her valuable expertise on Russian affairs was finally recognized in 2012 when she was posted to the White House, becoming special assistant to the president for Russia and Central Asia where she served for a year.

On April 10, 2014, former President Barack Obama nominated Alice G. Wells to be the U.S. Ambassador to Jordan and by the U.S. Senate on June 16 same year.

In Jordan Ambassador Wells was known as the “most engaged U.S. Ambassador” in Jordan and considered as an expert on Middle East affairs.

Ms. Alice Wells served for three years as ambassador to Jordan and her extensive meetings with people of all walks of life will enable her to speak out about the issues close to their hearts, including security, the economy, Palestine and the desire for serious democratic reforms.

Earlier Ambassador Wells, now 54, was born in Beirut, Lebanon, where her father, a U.S. Army officer, was stationed. Ambassador Wells joined the State Department as an expert on the Soviet Union and was later known as “Sovietologist”.

Ms. Wells is married to Kurt Amend, another career Foreign Service officer who also served as principal deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. He is now director of international business development for defense contractor Raytheon. The couple has three daughters.