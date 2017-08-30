Ali Saani taught us freedom, valour: Malik

Shah-e-Hamdan Urs observed with devotional fervour

Srinagar

The annual Urs of Hazat Amir Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), popularly known as Shah-e-Hamdan, was observed with religious fervor and enthusiasm on Tuesday in Srinagar and Tral township in Pulwama district.

The devotees who had come from different areas of the valley thronged the shrine at Tral throughout the course of the day to catch glimpses of the holy stick of Hazrat Amir Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) displayed three times on the occasion. A large number of devotees thronged the shrine since Monday evening and performed Shab. They also recited verses of Qura’n, followed by Khatam-e-Sharief, Naats and supplications, said Nazir Ahmed Parray, a devotee from Bemina Srinagar.

“The Urs is observed on 6 Zul Hijjah every year and I always visit this place from last 30 years,” he said. A huge rush of devotees was seen at Khanqah-e-Moula Srinagar where devotees offered prayers and supplications.

Thousands of devotees, including men, women, children and old thronged the shrine to participate in the congregational prayers. The devotees also recited Quranic verses followed by ‘Duaiya Majlis’. Islamic scholars threw light on the life and achievements of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA). They expressed hope that the teachings of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) will remain alive in all times to come.

Meanhile, J&K Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik said that “today when enemies of Islam and humanity have unleashed a war on us, Kashmiris need to adhere to holy teachings of great predecessors like Shah I Hamadan and remain steadfast against falsehood, illegal occupation, tyranny and oppression.” Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik on Tuesday said that great spiritual saint Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) not only led Kashmiris on holy front but also brought a revolution in them in the economic and social life.

Malik was speaking on the occasion of Urs of shah-i-Hamadan (RA) at Khankah-e-Moula here.—GK