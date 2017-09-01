Ali J. Siddiqui appointed special assistant to PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ali J. Siddiqui has been appointed as a special assistant to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with immediate effect, according to a Cabinet Division notification issued on an other day.

Siddiqui, chairman of JS Bank Ltd and JS Private Equity Management, is the son of Jahangir Siddiqui, a businessman and philanthropist.

He holds a directorship at Airblue and the Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation, and has previously served as executive director at JS Investments Ltd and as director at Crosby.