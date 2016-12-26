ALI a new political entity with people-oriented approach: Justice Wajih

Zubair Qureshi

Past makes it evident that none of the leading political parties served the nation sincerely with people-centric approach and this quite unfortunate that parties don’t stand by their manifesto and claim to serve people if voted, said Justice (R) Wajihuddin said this while talking to media persons here.

Justice Wajihuddin who has recently launched his own party Aam Loeg Ittehad or ALI maintained that the constitution of the ALI guarantees 80pc representation of the ordinary people (Aam Loeg) at all tiers of political governance in Pakistan i.e. local, provincial and national. It is a bitter truth that 1pc elite of Pakistan’s population have captured the whole system of institutional governance, while the role of ordinary people stands totally erased, he said.

While introducing the slogan of the party, Justice Wajih said that its motto is the same that was always upheld by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah i.e. “Unity, Faith and Discipline”. Corresponding to the Quaid’s advice; “Work, Work and only Work”, ALI shall strive to ensure; “Welfare, Welfare and only Welfare,” he said. Justice Wajih added that ALI will implement the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam as reflected in his speech to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947.

He stated that Aam Loeg Ittehad (ALI) was not just a party but an “alliance” where some other political parties have already joined hands such as the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad etc. ALI has a comprehensive plan to eradicate dependency as ALI intends to teach how to catch fish rather than doling out fish on a platter to the indolent.

Justice Wajih said that “ALI” was distinct from other political parties on two grounds first, its firm commitment to protect rights of the common man, and secondly, intra-party democracy at all its tiers and levels.

To a question, he said the party organization would have a bottom-up approach, starting from Tehsils to Districts and upwards, thus ensuring the common man’s participation up-to the highest level.

Aam Loeg Ittehad (ALI) would uphold the rights of Overseas Pakistanis and put their abilities to full use.

It would improve international relations through an independent and peace oriented foreign policy.

He said that Aam Loeg Ittehad (ALI) would strive for the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, putting in place a pragmatic and long-term approach.