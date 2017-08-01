Algerian army kills six armed militants

Algiers

The Algerian army on Monday killed six armed militants during an ongoing security operation west of Algiers, the defence ministry said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered, it said. The six suspects were killed in the Safsafa area near Tipaza, 70 kilometres (44 miles) west of Algiers, according to the ministry. Algerians had hoped that a 2005 peace and reconciliation charter would turn the page on a 1991-2002 civil war that cost 200,000 lives. But militants groups remain active in some areas, largely targeting security forces.—AFP

