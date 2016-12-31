Aleppo worst case of human tragedy

Maryam Khan

Islamabad

Aleppo, the Syrian city that was once ever-green is now known as the ‘apex of horror’ and current status is ‘total meltdown’. Since the battle of Aleppo started from 2012, the city has been a target of massive destruction leaving nothing behind. The rebels controlled the eastern half of the city and Assad controlled western half. Aleppo is the worst-affected city in the civil war.

There are stories because this war continued to kill many. The video of a boy, Omran Daqnesh, 5, sitting in the van after their home got struck by the bombing got viral and another recent one in which a 4-year old girl, Ayah, is sitting in the hospital. Both the kids lost in complete shock and covered in blood and rubble caught attention of the world. Hundreds of families including children are killed every day in hospital, in school, in home or on road. They had no place to hide and nowhere to go. A grim logic of cutting the supply lines of Aleppo is put forward that if food and medicines do not reach the rebels, they will lose their physical and mental capability to fight, and it worked as it was planned.

Rebels allowed Assad’s forces to stream in eastern Aleppo and as a result massacre reports started filtering in, people being killed on streets, women committing suicide to avoid being raped by the government forces and people started uploading goodbye messages showing that it was their end and there was no one to help them. It all reminds me of a poem ‘Ozymandias’ by Shelly in which a statue of the great king Ozymandias was found by two travellers, broken down in pieces and scattered in the sands of Egypt. It showed that no matter how great your power is you will die and nothing of yours will remain.