Aleppo & the UN

Adeem uz Zaman

Bhimber, Azad Kashmir

In Aleppo today, it is surprising to see the world’s listless attitude toward the massacre in Aleppo. Annan’s promise is unheard beneath the roar of bombs and the whimper of children trapped under rubble, their faces caked with blood and dust. We watch it all, in real time, and it continues. More than 1,000 people are thought to have been killed in the Syrian government’s latest campaign in Aleppo, and tens of thousands more have been displaced. Tens of thousands of civilians trapped without food, water or medicine under a hail of artillery and airstrikes found themselves once again pawns in a geopolitical struggle.

Residents said shells had also fallen on the road on which the evacuations were supposed to take place. Another resident said: “We want to leave. We don’t want more massacres, let us leave. What is happening?” UN Security Council and governments across the globe, including Russia have betrayed Aleppo, and nothing can make up for the lives lost or shattered.

An investigation by the International Criminal Court may not be possible right now, but evidence must be preserved to ensure that those who have committed such crimes can be prosecuted in the future. Otherwise, we could well be faced with another Aleppo, and the cries of “never again” will, again, ring hollow.