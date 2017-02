Faisalabad

Aleeza Ehsan, a student of KIPS College for Women D-Ground Faisalabad has won Inter Colleges Urdu Speech (Extempore) Contest for Female Students arranged by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Board (BISE) Faisalabad here Wednesday. A spokesman of the BISE said that Mahahal Abid, a student of Govt Degree College for Women Samanabad Faisalabad got second position whereas Iqra Kanwal, a student of Govt College for Women Karkhana Bazaar Faisalabad stood third.—APP