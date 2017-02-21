Alarming rise in trade deficit

Exports still on decline

The rising trade-deficit of Pakistan, during the first 7 months of the on-going fiscal year primarily due to either declining or stagnant exports widening trade deficit by 28.7% to reach $17.4 billion, during the period July 2016 to January 2017, while the imports increased by double-digit. The deficit has already risen by $3.9 billion – 28.7% more than the previous year’s comparative period, as the Exports plunged 3.2%, to total $11.7 billion during July-January, In comparison, Pakistan’s imports increased by 13.7% to reach $29.1 billion in the same period.

In absolute terms, the import bill was $3.5 billion more than the previous year. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the country has breached its limits by booking a trade-deficit of $17.42-billion in 7 months, which is already equivalent to 85% of the country’s annual target. Exports during these seven-months were less than half of the yearly target, while imports have already reached two-thirds of the annual projections.

The State Bank of Pakistan has already issued a warning about this excessive gap between external payments and receipts – termed as Current-Account Deficit, which is expected to go beyond $4.5-billion. The President of All Pakistan Business Forum has stated that: It is good to see that an excessive amount of machinery is being imported for the rapid development of numerous ventures under the ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’.

This reflects faster industrial progress in Pakistan. However, Pakistan’s financial managers must remain cautious, not to exceed the country’s financial capacity and resources. We must maintain a healthy balance between our imports and exports. Otherwise, this deficit will reach the $25 Billion mark by the end of this fiscal year, and the government will be forced to rely excessively on foreign borrowings.

During the first half of the fiscal year, Pakistan has already imported $5.7 billion worth of machinery, which is 40.8% higher than the previous year. To make things worse, the recent rise in international Petroleum prices has also raised Pakistan's Oil-import bill to $5 billion, during the first half, reflecting an increase of 11.2%.