Alarming issue

Asim Bilal

Kahuta

Pakistan is destroying and the cause is pollution and the time will come when we will not able to even breathe here because Pakistan is ranked as top polluted country and our cities as Karachi at 5th, Peshawar at 6th, Rawalpindi at 7th, number among polluted cities in the world.

Government should restrict factories to manage their waste as some factories are producing electricity from waste as well as improving waste management system all over Pakistan, start plantation and stop cutting trees, start appreciating green technology and do sponsor environment friendly projects.